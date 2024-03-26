Amul to launch fresh milk in the United States

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The products will be available in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Texas, among other places.
Amul Fresh milk is on the brink of being available outside India. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the cooperative society that owns Amul, is launching four variants of milk in the US market within a week, as per PTI.
“I am pleased to inform that Amul shall be launching its fresh milk products in the United States of America. Happy to inform that we have tied up with a 108-year-old dairy cooperative in the US – Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), and this announcement was done at their annual meeting on March 20 at Detroit,” Jayen Mehta said.
The processing of the milk will be done by MMPA, while the marketing and branding part will be operated by GCMMF. The products will be available in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Texas, among other places, catering to Indian diaspora and Asian population.