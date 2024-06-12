Apple becomes the first brand to surpass a brand value of $1 trillion: Kantar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In Kantar's 2024 report, Apple is the world's most valuable brand, followed by Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and McDonald's.
Kantar, an international market research company, has released 'BrandZ 2024 Most Valuable Global Brands' report which indicates that the combined value of the top 100 global brands surged by 20% in 2024. This significant increase is primarily driven by the performance of tech brands, which contributed $1.2 trillion to the overall $1.4 trillion growth compared to 2023.
Apple is the world’s most valuable brand for the third year, and the first brand to surpass a brand value of $1 trillion, followed by Google ( 2; $753.5bn), Microsoft ( 3; $712.9bn), Amazon ( 4; $576.6bn) and McDonald’s ( 5; $221.9).
The list features five new comers including lululemon ranked 92, Corona at 100 and ADP emerging as the highest-ranked newcomer at 44. Additionally, four brands reentered the list after a hiatus: Dell Technologies, Aldi, Pinduoduo, and HSBC.
NVIDIA is a new entrant in Kantar’s global top 10 for 2024 and also this year’s top riser with the highest brand value increase of 178%. Oracle made its debut in the top 10, securing the ninth position, while Facebook returned to the list at the eighth spot. Visa ranked seventh.
The report reveals that the business technology and services platforms category has grown the fastest, increasing in total value by 45%, partly due to excitement around advanced AI. From across the 13 category rankings, Google Cloud, Booking.com and Chipotle are amongst the fastest risers.