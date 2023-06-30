Barbie-maker Mattel opposes Burberry's proposed 'BRBY' trademark

In an official notice to the U.S. Trademark Office, the toy manufacturing company says Burberry's proposed BRBY could sow confusion with Mattel's Barbie brand's trademark.
Mattel, toy manufacturing company which owns Barbie dolls, has filed a notice at the U.S. Trademark Office against British fashion house Burberry. The company urges the trademark office to block Burberry's new “BRBY” trademark application.
Burberry had filed for 'BRBY' trademark in 2022. The Barbie maker, in its plea, said that Burberrry's new trademark is highly similar to its own. Mattel says that when spoken aloud, both marks are phonetically identical, and are similar in appearance and commercial impressions.
The company says that Burberry's trademark application, for its various products, could possibly infringe on its existing trademark. The toymaker recently settled a similar trademark lawsuit last year with snaking company Rap Snacks. Rap Snacks had released “Barbie-Que Honey Truffle” chips featuring Nicki Minaj.
The Burberry lawsuit coincides with the boosted fanfare around Barbie due to the motion picture which is set for release on July 21.