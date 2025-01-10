Blinkit introduces Bistro app for 10-minute food delivery service

Blinkit has unveiled its latest initiative, Bistro, designed to bring freshly prepared, canteen-style meals to customers' doorsteps within a mere 10 minutes. This new service focuses on delivering food quickly and efficiently.

The company states that Bistro avoids preservatives, food processors, and microwave cooking. Instead, they are focusing on enhancing infrastructure and conducting research to deliver fresh, flavorful meals in under 5 minutes.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared the announcement in a tweet.

Introducing Bistro - Blinkit’s new 10 minute food offering. Bistro is a new app, outside of Blinkit and Zomato. This service is currently live across a few locations in Gurugram to help us find product market fit.



With @bistrobyblinkit we will offer our customers high quality,… pic.twitter.com/hYcNKlkCOB — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 10, 2025

The new service, available through a standalone app separate from Blinkit and Zomato, has been launched in select areas of Gurugram as part of the brand’s efforts to establish a sustainable product-market fit.

Bistro is stepping into a highly competitive quick-food delivery market, where several players are vying for dominance. Swiggy, for example, has launched Snacc, a 15-minute delivery service offering a range of snacks, beverages, and light meals.

Similarly, Zepto Café, an extension of the Zepto grocery delivery platform, focuses on rapid food delivery, providing a variety of ready-to-eat meals and snacks.

This reflects the intense competition in the quick-food delivery sector, driven by the demand for faster and more convenient dining options. Restaurant body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is protesting against Swiggy and Zomato's new 10-minute food delivery service. According to the association, these platforms mask the restaurants from knowing their consumers directly.