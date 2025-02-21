BluSmart launches Pet Rides, a pet-travel service in Delhi and Gurugram

BluSmart, the electric ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, today announced the launch of Pet Rides, its latest service for customers riding with their pet. Recognising the growing need for convenient and reliable pet-friendly transportation, BluSmart has introduced a pet-exclusive EV fleet equipped to enable a safe, stress-free and comfortable commute for riders with dogs and cats.

Starting today, available in Delhi and Gurugram, these pet rides can be pre-booked for scheduled classic and rental trips. Whether it's a vet appointment, a trip to the groomer, or simply a fun outing, the pet rides service ensures a seamless journey for both pets and their owners.

Commenting on the launch of BluSmart Pet Rides, Anirudh Arun, co-founder and CEO, BluSmart Fleet, said, "At BluSmart, we believe that the best journeys are shared with loved ones, including our furry family members. The newly launched ‘Pet Rides’ service is a testament to our commitment to provide inclusive and convenient transportation solutions tailored to our riders’ needs. We understand the challenges pet parents face when it comes to travelling with their companions, and we're thrilled to offer a service that makes these journeys safe and enjoyable for all."

Caring for pets during travel requires careful attention to detail. Making travel plans easier, BluSmart rides for pet travel are cleaned after every trip, equipped with foldable dog-seat hammocks for pet comfort and carrier space, and designed for optimal ventilation. All driver partners are pet lovers and understand the unique needs of the four-legged passengers.

When booking a ride in Delhi and Gurugram, customers will see an option to travel with their pet at the bottom of the app. They can also access the service by clicking a banner on the app and schedule the ride for their desired slots.

Uber announced the launch of Uber Pet in Bangalore, allowing riders to bring their beloved pets along for the ride, in October last year.