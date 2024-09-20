Bombay HC restraints Apollo Tyres’ ad ridiculing CEAT

The plaintiff stated that from the advertisement campaigns undertaken by the Defendant on various online platforms, viz. YouTube, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, a message is sought to be conveyed to the purchasers that the Plaintiff’s CEAT all terrain tyres are of inferior and sub-standard quality; are inferior to the Defendant’s APOLLO APTERRA AT2 tyre and are to be discarded. It is stated that the Plaintiff’s CEAT all terrain tyres have been rubbished and made to show in poor light in the said advertisement.