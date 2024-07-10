Bombay High Court orders Patanjali to deposit Rs 50 lakh for breaching interim order

"Such persistent breach of the injunction order dated 30th August 2023 by defendant no. 1 (Patanjali) cannot be tolerated by this court," Justice Chagla said in the order. The bench deemed it appropriate to direct Patanjali to deposit a sum of Rs 50 lakh prior to passing an order for contempt/breach of the injunction order. The HC has posted the matter for further hearing on July 19.