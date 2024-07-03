Collective Artists Network acquires Terribly Tiny Tales, aiming to become the top new media company

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and CEO of Collective Artists Network, commented on the acquisition, “My vision has always been to build scale by creating an ecosystem that supports the best forms of storytelling for creators. The acquisition of Terribly Tiny Tales fits perfectly into our expansion plan to establish Collective Artists Network as the preeminent new media company centred around creators and content. We endeavour to empower the entire creator ecosystem with our network and this acquisition is another step toward achieving that goal.”