Dabur increased its ad spends by 30% YoY in Q1

The brand also registered a 3.53% increase in Net Profits for the first quarter of FY24.
Dabur India has registered an increase of 29.99% in ad spends and publicity for Q1 of fiscal year 2024. The results underlined a nearly 50 crore spike in ad spends which stood at Rs 204.35 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 156.20 crore last year.
The brand’s total expenditure amounted to Rs 2646.69 crore, seeing a 12.22% increase compared to Q1FY23’s Rs 2358.52 crore.
The FMCG major also recorded an increase of 3.53% in Net Profits which summed up to Rs 456.61 crore in the quarter. Last year, the tally stood at Rs 441.06 crore for the same quarter.
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter grew 11.2% to ₹604.7 crore from ₹543.7 crore, YoY.
Dabur's International Business saw a 20.6% growth, with Turkey business adding up to a 51.2% growth. The Egypt business increased by 45.7%, Sub-Saharan Africa by 13% and MENA by 10.2%.
The brand's Oral Care portfolio grew by 12.7% and the Hair Care registered around 10% growth during the quarter. While the Foods business grew by 35%, the company's Beverages business was affected by the unseasonal rains, it said in a release.