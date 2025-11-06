Diageo puts RCB on sale

Diageo, the global alco-bev giant, is reviewing its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), the wholly owned subsidiary that runs the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teams in the IPL and WPL.

The process, led through its Indian arm United Spirits, is expected to wrap up by March 31, 2026.

“RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL, however it’s non-core to our alcobev business,” said Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO, United Spirits. “This step reinforces USL’s & Diageo’s commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long-term value to all its stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL’s best interest in mind.”