Does being the first mover ensure long-term market dominance?

"Being a first mover means dealing with significant challenges, especially in customer acquisition. It's about creating penetration by convincing old distribution channels to carry a product that was never in the market before. It takes immense time, effort, energy, and investment to build a business that has no precedent. Looking back, there was literally no one in the yoghourt market when we started in 2015. Today, there's fierce competition, even from established names, but we've managed to carve our space in the industry," she emphasises.