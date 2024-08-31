Emami to acquire 100% stake in men’s grooming brand The Man Company

Harsha V Agarwal, vice chairman and MD, Emami said, “We had adopted the route of strategic investments in new-age startups very early to leverage online opportunities brought about by rapid digitalisation to incubate new engines of growth. These strategic investments help us to have footprints in emerging segments that align with evolving consumer preferences. ‘The Man Company’ brand was our first strategic investment in 2017, which has been extremely fruitful, with the company becoming our subsidiary in 2022. We are happy to have not only invested in ‘The Man Company’ as we could foresee its huge potential, but equally impressed and happy with the promoter’s vision and commitment towards making it a formidable brand. With the completion of 100% acquisition of the Company, we are excited to take the brand to its next level of growth.”