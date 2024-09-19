EY responds to employee’s death amidst social media outrage

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anna’s passing in July 2024 attracted widespread attention following allegations on social media of excessive work pressure at EY.
Ernst & Young (EY) issued a formal statement in response to the death of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant Anna Sebastian, an incident which has raised concerns about work-related stress within the firm.
Anna’s passing in July 2024 attracted widespread attention following allegations on social media of excessive work pressure at EY.
In its statement, EY expressed deep sorrow over the loss. "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian’s tragic and untimely passing in July 2024," the firm said, acknowledging the incident.
The company confirmed that it has been in regular contact with Anna’s family, offering ongoing support. However, the family only recently submitted a formal complaint to the firm, alleging that an "excessive workload" was a contributing factor.
Anna Sebastian, who qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2023, had been working at EY’s Pune office for just four months before her death.
Earlier this month, her mother wrote a letter to EY India chairman, Rajiv Memani, criticising the company's alleged "glorification" of overwork.
"Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us," the statement from EY read.
While expressing its condolences, EY highlighted that it has taken the family's concerns seriously and remains committed to providing support. "We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India," the company added.
The incident has rekindled discussions surrounding workplace culture and the pressures experienced by professionals, particularly in high-stress sectors such as auditing and consulting. In response, EY has pledged to review its practices to ensure a healthier working environment for its employees.