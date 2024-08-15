From 1951 elections to digital India: Iconic brands that defined the 'Indian Dream'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As the nation marks its 78th Independence Day, discover how key brands helped shape India’s economic, technical, and social landscape.
As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey. From the challenges of post-independence to achieving food security, embracing liberalisation, and now thriving in the digital age, India has evolved through distinct phases.
Alongside visionary leaders and resilient citizens, certain brands have played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s destiny. These brands have not only contributed to economic growth but have also significantly impacted the nation’s development. Let’s explore some of these iconic brands and the profound influence they’ve had on India.
The years following India’s independence in 1947 were marked by challenges, from external threats to internal calls for secession. The first general elections, held between October 1951 and February 1952, were a critical test of India’s commitment to democracy. This monumental task involved 1,874 candidates and 53 parties vying for the votes of 17 crore citizens out of a population of 36 crore.
Amid the Election Commission's efforts to ensure a smooth process, Godrej played a crucial role by manufacturing 12.83 lakh tamper-proof, waterproof, and vermin-proof ballot boxes. The company produced 15,000 boxes daily in its Mumbai factory, perfecting the design after more than 70 prototypes, with a patented internal locking mechanism to ensure security.
Founded in 1897, the brand started with locks but quickly diversified into typewriters, cupboards, and even partnered with ISRO on key space missions. Today, 127 years later, it remains a household name, with its locks, soaps, and other products continuing to be a staple in homes across India.
Shyam Motwani, business head of locks & architectural fittings and systems business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, says that for new-age brands aiming for longevity, the focus should be on consistent innovation, understanding the evolving needs of your consumers, and staying true to your brand values.
“Building a legacy is not just about the products you create, but the trust and connection you establish with your consumers over time,” he says.
Operation Flood, launched in 1970, is one of the world’s largest rural development programs. Also known as the ‘White Revolution’, it transformed India from a milk-deficient nation into the world's largest milk producer. It empowered dairy farmers to take charge of their own progress by putting resources directly into their hands.
The movement was spearheaded by Dr Verghese Kurien, chairman and founder of Amul and it is the milk brand that spurred the ‘White Revolution’.
RS Sodhi, president, Indian Dairy Association, says that the success of Amul not only changed the fortunes of the brand and its farmers, but the destiny of the Indian dairy industry and rural India.
“The co-operative model offered farmers a source of dependable livelihood. It also helped the country achieve food security. From being a milk-deficient nation, India now produces one-fourth of the world’s milk, and this is expected to grow to 45% in another 25 years. It has provided an innovative model for a developing country to show the world how to create a profitable business,” he says.
After years of driving Fiats and Ambassadors, Indians were enthralled by the launch of the Maruti 800. The car single-handedly transformed India’s automobile industry. By offering motorists an affordable and reliable alternative to the expensive and outdated cars available at the time, it revolutionised the Indian automotive landscape. For the first time, owning a car was no longer a luxury but a symbol of personal mobility. This compact wonder quickly became a sensation, exceeding the company’s expectations.
When Maruti opened bookings on April 9, 1983, it immediately resonated with Indian buyers. Nearly 1.2 lakh customers eagerly placed a Rs 10,000 advance during the pre-launch phase. The overwhelming demand led to wait times of up to three years for those at the end of the list. Within two months, orders had surpassed a remarkable 1.35 lakh units.
With over 40% market share, Maruti Suzuki continues to drive the automobile revolution in the country. With its affordable price range and focus on performance, it is still the first car for many.
From 25.9 crore in March 2016 to over 80 crore in 2021. That is the growth of the number of internet subscribers in India. The key factor behind this spurt was the launch of Reliance Jio’s affordable data plans. Its launch offer included three months of free services followed by free calls and various data plans.
Jio's affordable services significantly boosted digital inclusion in India, allowing people from all backgrounds to access the internet and enhance their lives. The availability of affordable high-speed data caused a surge in data consumption for purposes like online education, e-commerce, and streaming.
Jio's impact on India's telecom industry has been nothing short of transformative. By revolutionising data and voice services and creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem, Jio has changed how crores of Indians connect and access information. The digital revolution sparked by Jio has reshaped the telecom landscape while unlocking new avenues for economic growth and innovation.