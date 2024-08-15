From 1951 elections to digital India: Iconic brands that defined the 'Indian Dream'

After years of driving Fiats and Ambassadors, Indians were enthralled by the launch of the Maruti 800. The car single-handedly transformed India’s automobile industry. By offering motorists an affordable and reliable alternative to the expensive and outdated cars available at the time, it revolutionised the Indian automotive landscape. For the first time, owning a car was no longer a luxury but a symbol of personal mobility. This compact wonder quickly became a sensation, exceeding the company’s expectations.