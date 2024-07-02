GoI plans to establish the National Test House as the primary certification body for all Indian products

At present, Bureau of Indian Standards, Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) are the agencies responsible for certifying product samples, but there is no central authority for conducting re-tests if a sample fails. The upcoming NTH labs will adhere to international testing agency guidelines in order to streamline the export process. Moreover, customers also have the option to re-test their items at NTH labs.