High Court asks HUL to remove 'Glow & Handsome' products from shelves within a month

The HC has issued an interim injunction order, halting the use of Emami's 'Glow & Handsome' trademark for HUL's men's care products.
The Calcutta High Court has issued an interim injunction order for FMCG company Hindustan Unilever to remove its 'Glow & Handsome' products from shelves within a month time, as reported by The Times of India. The HC's decision follows a petition filed by Emami, Kolkata-based personal care and healthcare brand, regarding trademark infringement four years ago.
Emami's petition requested a permanent injunction decree, prohibiting HUL from advertising or selling 'Glow & Handsome' products. The brand filed an infringement case against HUL in 2020 after it changed its men’s fairness cream brand's name from 'Men's Fair & Lovely’ to ‘Glow & Handsome’.
A single bench of Justice Ravi Kapur stated, "In view of the fact that the respondent has already launched its product, the respondent is granted a month to take necessary steps to comply with this order."
HUL responded for the judgement with, "We are reviewing the order and will take appropriate action."
"In choosing the word 'Glow & Handsome', there is also an element of taking unfair advantage of a leading, prominent, and essential feature of the petitioner's mark which deceives or is likely to deceive. Nobody has any right to represent the goods of somebody else. In doing so, the rival takes a 'free ride'," the order further adds.