iD Fresh Food forays into frozen fruit blends

The brand is launching the fruit blend in UAE with 7 different flavours.
iD Fresh Food, a Bangalore based company that is known for its range of fresh foods like Idly/Dosa Batter, Parotas, chapatis, curd, and paneer, is now launching Frozen Fruit Blend in UAE.
The fruit blend will be launched with 7 different flavours without any preservatives. As per Musthafa PC, CEO at iD Fresh Food, the brand might launch the fruit blend in India soon.
In a LinkedIn post PC mentions, "I love mangoes. I wish I could eat them throughout the year. But since that is not possible, we thought of a product that lets you have shakes and smoothies, or any dessert made with your favourite fruit, any time of the year. Launching the all-natural Frozen Fruit Blend, in 7 different flavours. No artificial agents, no preservatives. People of UAE are the lucky ones now, but hopefully we’ll launch it soon in India too."
Currently, the company caters to over 45 cites, across 35,000 retail stores in India, UAE and US.