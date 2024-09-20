Indian brands surge by 19% in value as innovation and financial services drive growth: Kantar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
TCS tops Kantar BrandZ Report as India's Most Valuable Brand for the third consecutive year.
India's top 75 brands now collectively hold a brand value of $450.5 billion, a 19% increase from the previous year, according to the latest Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands report. This rise in value outpaces most other BrandZ rankings globally and is in line with the 20% growth seen in the Global Top 100.
Among the top 75 Indian brands, Zomato has emerged as the fastest riser, ranked 31st with a brand value of $3.5 billion. This impressive achievement reflects a 100% year-on-year growth, largely driven by its expansion into quick commerce.
Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has retained its position as India's most valuable brand for the third consecutive year. The IT giant saw a 16% increase in brand value, reaching $49.7 billion, fuelled by its investments in innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
HDFC Bank maintained its rank as India’s second most valuable brand, with a brand value of $38.3 billion. Other financial institutions, such as State Bank of India (No.5; $18.0bn), ICICI Bank (No.6; $15.6bn), and LIC (No.10; $11.5bn), also feature prominently in the top 10.
Four Indian brands have made it into the Global Top 100 including TCS, HDFC Bank, Airtel and Infosys. Flipkart and Britannia represented Indian consumer brands on the global stage, entering the Top 100 global brands list. Flipkart ranked 20th globally, while Britannia secured 17th place
Among the new entries in the Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands report, notable brands include jewellery retailers CaratLane (No.45; $2.7bn) and Kalyan Jewellers (No.71; $1.6bn), alongside real estate brand Lodha (No.63; $1.9bn). Godrej Properties also re-entered the rankings at No.70, with a brand value of $1.66 billion.
Key sector insights: Technology, financial services, and automotive growth
The report highlights that TCS leads a group of seven business technology and services brands, which collectively account for nearly $100 billion, equating to 22% of the total brand value in the Top 75 ranking.
Financial services brands, comprising 17 in total, contribute 28% to the overall value. Zomato (No.31; $3.5bn) emerged as the fastest-growing brand, doubling its value year-on-year, driven by its expansion into the quick commerce space.
The automotive sector has also made significant gains, with Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra, TVS, and Hero all showing strong growth. Mahindra, in particular, solidified its leadership in the mid- and premium-SUV segments, with models like the XUV700, Scorpio N, and Thar driving market dominance.
Global expansion and future challenges for Indian brands
Despite India’s domestic market strength, the report notes a lack of global expansion, with only 26% of the top brands’ value coming from international markets. Kantar emphasises the untapped potential for Indian brands on the global stage, which would help drive further growth.
Deepender Rana, executive managing director, insights, South Asia at Kantar, says: “Strong brands consistently outperform the market. Brands that thrive are those that create a meaningful difference by meeting evolving consumer needs, challenging industry norms, and forging strong emotional connections."
With India’s GDP expected to grow by 8.2%, compared to a global average of 3.1%, the report suggests a bright future for the country’s economy. However, Kantar warns that brands need to remain relevant and adapt to evolving consumer expectations to avoid a long-term decline in demand.
Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer, Insights, South Asia at Kantar, adds: “Successful brands create a consistent presence that resonates with consumers. Those that thrive combine strategic reach with compelling, creative messaging to drive significant brand growth.”