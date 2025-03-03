India’s FMCG powerhouses: Brands that have hit the billion-dollar mark

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in India is witnessing a notable increase in brands reaching the billion-dollar sales milestone, reflecting the industry's swift expansion and growing consumer engagement. Fuelled by increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation, and changing consumer preferences, FMCG brands are reaching new heights in one of the largest consumer markets globally.

A billion-dollar brand can be defined as one that generates annual revenues surpassing $1 billion, which is roughly Rs 8,300 crore. This reflects strong market demand, extensive distribution networks, and significant brand loyalty.

This milestone underscores the success of individual brands as well as the sector's resilience, innovation, and capacity to meet diverse consumer needs. Here’s a list of the brands that have surpassed this threshold:

Maaza

Maaza, owned by The Coca-Cola Company, reached billion-dollar status in 2024, making it Coca-Cola's third billion-dollar brand in India.

The well-known mango-based beverage was initially created in India in 1976 by Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Products. Coca-Cola acquired it in 1993 when the company re-entered the Indian market.

Thums Up

In 2021, Coca-Cola’s Thums Up became the first brand from the company’s portfolio to reach the milestone of a billion-dollar brand.

Thums Up was introduced in 1977 by the Chauhan brothers following Coca-Cola's departure from India. Coca-Cola acquired it in 1993.

Sprite

Sprite, a lemon-lime flavoured soft drink owned by The Coca-Cola Company, achieved billion-dollar brand status in India in 2022. It was introduced in India during the 1990s following Coca-Cola's re-entry into the market.

Furthermore, Thums Up and Sprite are poised to achieve $2 billion in sales in India, highlighting their robust market presence and consumer preference.

In an interview with Business Standard, Sundeep Bajoria, vice-president of operations at Coca Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “They (Thums Up & Sprite) are on track to reach $2 billion. Additionally, Maaza has become the third billion-dollar brand to join the club. We will persist in our efforts to enable other brands to achieve that milestone shortly."

Surf Excel

Surf Excel, a laundry detergent brand under Unilever, achieved billion-dollar status in 2022. In India, it is produced and marketed by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), the Indian subsidiary of Unilever.

The brand became the first in the company’s portfolio to surpass $1 billion in annual sales, reaching this milestone with sales exceeding Rs 8,200 crore in the calendar year 2022.

Parle-G

During the fiscal year 2021-2022 (FY22), Parle Products, the parent company of Parle-G, surpassed $2 billion in annual revenues, marking a significant achievement as the first packaged food company in India to reach this milestone. During this period, the Parle-G biscuit brand exceeded the billion-dollar sales milestone.

Parle-G stands as one of the oldest and most recognised biscuit brands in India. In 2013, it was the first FMCG brand in India to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in retail sales.

Haldiram's

Haldiram's, known for its traditional Indian sweets and snacks, exceeded the $1 billion threshold in packaged snack sales for the financial year 2023, achieving snack sales of Rs 9,215 crore ($1.1 billion).

Although Haldiram's has surpassed the billion-dollar revenue milestone, this total encompasses earnings from their restaurant operations, which represent about one-fifth of their overall sales.

In 1937, Ganga Bishan Agarwal, known as 'Bhujiawala,' established the brand in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Amul

Amul, owned by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), exceeded the $1 billion revenue threshold in the fiscal year 2006-2007.

In recent years, Amul has maintained strong growth, with GCMMF reporting a turnover of Rs 59,545 crore (approximately $7.3 billion) for 2023-24.

Amul was established in 1946 as a key component of India's White Revolution, which sought to empower dairy farmers. It functions through an extensive network of dealers and retailers throughout India.