Interbrand unveils 50 most valuable Indian brands in 2023

Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India & South Asia, said, "This year's Best Indian Brands event highlights the remarkable concentration of brand value among the top three and top five brands, demonstrating their strong impact on the overall landscape. It is an extraordinary moment to witness the ascent of technology brands, securing prominent positions in the top five after a decade. The exceptional performance of the top ten brands, particularly in the Brand Strength Factors of Direction, Coherence, and Trust, underscores their strategic focus and ability to build lasting connections. With a total brand value surpassing the combined value of the remaining 40 brands, these leaders exemplify the power of effective brand management. The phenomenal growth of sectors such as FMCG, Home Building & Infrastructure, and Technology reflects their resilience and ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics. Notably, the Home Building & Infrastructure sector has witnessed a remarkable rise, welcoming seven new brands to the list since 2014. As we explore the 'Brand New World,' we are excited to celebrate the achievements and potential of these brands and their contribution to India's economic landscape."