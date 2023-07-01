ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations ties-up with Tarla biopic as official food partner

Speaking on the association Rohit Bhalla, vice president, New Business Cell, ITC Foods Division says, “Happiness and fulfilment, according to the brand's ideology, are built on a foundation of outstanding health and well-being, and it employs its products to help clients achieve these goals. We are happy to partner with one of the most awaited movie Tarla as their official food partner. This collaboration will enable us to bring some of her exquisite dishes to the consumers.”