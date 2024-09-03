Kotak General Insurance rebrands after Zurich Insurance's major stake acquisition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kotak General Insurance has re-branded itself as Zurich Kotak General Insurance, following the Zurich Insurance Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in the insurer, which was completed on 18 June 2024. Reflecting the shared vision of the Zurich Kotak entity, the new brand symbolises the collective commitment to trust, innovation, integrity, and customer excellence. The legal name of the entity changes from Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company to Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India).
“The rebranding to Zurich Kotak General Insurance represents a significant step in our shared journey to create a premier general insurer for the new India. This new identity is not just a change in name but a reflection of our combined strengths, values, and commitment to deliver insurance solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Indian consumers and businesses,” said Tulsi Naidu, CEO Asia Pacific, Zurich Insurance Group.
Combining Zurich’s global scale and expertise with Kotak’s deep local knowledge, the entity is poised to support the long-term development of India’s insurance landscape, fostering financial security and resilience across the country.
Suresh Agarwal, managing director and CEO, Zurich Kotak General Insurance said, "This is an important milestone in our journey to build a responsible, impactful and leading general insurer as we launch the new brand in the market. We will continue to work towards enhancing insurance penetration in the country through technology, scale, and bringing global best practices to our business, keeping customers at the core of it.”
The company has also reconstituted its board of directors, bringing together seasoned industry leaders with a strong track record in driving growth and innovation to fulfil Zurich Kotak’s vision of building a general insurer for the new India.
Srinivas Injeti (IAS) has been appointed as the chairman of the board, with D Sundaram and Ravi Venkataraman as independent directors. Tulsi Naidu (APAC CEO, Zurich Insurance Group), Mathew Reilly (APAC COO, Zurich Insurance Group), Pushan Mohapatra (former MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance), Gaurang Shah (non-executive director – Insurance, asset management and international subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Bank) and Jaideep Hansraj (former managing director, Kotak Securities) have joined the board as non-executive directors.
Combined, the new board of directors bring a wealth of diverse expertise in global markets, risk management, and customer-focused strategies that will guide Zurich Kotak General Insurance in accelerating future growth and expansion in the market.