Lenskart brings French eyewear brand Le Petit Lunetier exclusively to India

The brand is the first international addition to Lenskart’s umbrella and strengthens Lenskart’s positioning in the premium eyewear segment.
Lenskart has launched the upcoming French eyewear brand, Le Petit Lunetier, as an exclusive partner in the India market. The launch marks the first international addition to Lenskart’s umbrella and follows an equity investment in September 2023 by Neso Brands, a Singapore-based house of brands specialising in eyewear and part of the Lenskart Group.
Founded in 2015 by former Google executive Jérémie Encaoua and optician Elie Attias, Le Petit Lunetier is an upcoming Paris-based, omni-channel eyewear brand that offers fashionable and iconic designs in high-quality. Given Indian consumers’ evolving desires towards global on-trend fashion, the launch reflects Lenskart's ongoing commitment to catering to these growing needs by providing consumers access to emerging international brands and designs, straight to their doorstep.
Le Petit Lunetier promises sophistication in every frame, with statement designs crafted out of material ranging from glossy acetates, sleek stainless steel to innovative hybrid materials. With an array of elegant colours ranging from clear crystal to deep blacks and chic demis, there's something to suit every style preference.
The brand’s frames are designed in Paris and crafted to the highest standards, ensuring both durability and comfort with every wear. Whether one is navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai or lounging in a quaint café in Paris, the frames will be a faithful companion, blending style and luxury.
"We are excited to be the exclusive partner for Le Petit Lunetier in India. This launch represents a significant step ahead in offering unparalleled choices to consumers in the eyewear industry," said Peyush Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Lenskart. "Le Petit Lunetier's up-and-coming brand status and design expertise, coupled with Lenskart's extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the Indian consumer, together create a powerful synergy for us to cater to a fashion-forward audience seeking globally-inspired eyewear."
Jérémie Encaoua, co-founder of Le Petit Lunetier, commented, “We are very excited to enter the Indian market with Lenskart as a strategic partner and introduce our brand to the Indian consumer. This launch will move us one step closer to achieving our global expansion goals beyond our core markets.”
Le Petit Lunetier is now available across fifty Lenskart stores in India as well as online via the Lenskart website.