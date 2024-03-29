Lenskart brings French eyewear brand Le Petit Lunetier exclusively to India

"We are excited to be the exclusive partner for Le Petit Lunetier in India. This launch represents a significant step ahead in offering unparalleled choices to consumers in the eyewear industry," said Peyush Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Lenskart. "Le Petit Lunetier's up-and-coming brand status and design expertise, coupled with Lenskart's extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the Indian consumer, together create a powerful synergy for us to cater to a fashion-forward audience seeking globally-inspired eyewear."