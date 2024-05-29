L&T Switchgear unveils its new brand identity, 'Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation’

In 2020, L&T Switchgear became a part of the Schneider Electric Group following L&T's strategic divestment of its electrical and automation (L&T E&A) business. L&T Switchgear will now be known as Lauritz Knudsen. The company will strategically uphold its core values and dedication to ‘Viksit Bharat’ and continue to conceptualise, design, and make in India, for India and for the globe. This will accelerate the brand’s mission to drive innovation and excellence in the electrical domain, addressing the needs of India and global markets.