Maggi, Knorr & Wai Wai: Global cuisines In Indian kitchens before QSRs

From Psy’s catchy Gangnam Style that went viral in 2012 to the BTS and K-drama craze that swept over the country’s youth at the turn of the decade, South Korean content has been entertaining India for quite some time now. Thus, it came as no surprise that in 2025, fast food giants such as McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's all launched new Korean menus nearly simultaneously, riding the K-wave.

The globalisation of the Indian palate, however, appears to have occurred even before the advent of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), thanks to well-known packaged food brands.

Even as Korean is the cuisine of choice for many visiting the noodle aisle, several other international flavours have been sitting on the shelves of neighbourhood stores for decades now. Here is a rundown of some of the well-known brands that have filled Indian grocery stores with international flavours.

1. Maggi’s pastas

Maggi is synonymous with instant noodles; its range of pasta offerings introduced Indians to Italian flavours. Maggi’s Pazzta range of Masala Penne, Cheesy Tomato Twist, and Cheesy Garlic became a household staple soon. These are omnipresent in supermarkets and online platforms, usually starting at Rs 35. The brand also sells Korean BBQ Veg/Chicken Noodles (Rs 45) and Korean Spicy Cheesy Cuppa Noodles (Rs 90).



2. Knorr soups and ramen

The German brand was one of the first to introduce India to instant Chinese soups such as Knorr Chinese Sweet Corn Veg Soup (Rs 65), Hong Kong Manchow Soup (Rs 75), etc. Even Italian Mushroom Soup, Mexican Tomato Corn Soup, and Thai Vegetable Soup were introduced. Its Korean range includes Knorr K-Pot Spicy Kimchi Veg Meal Korean Ramen (Rs 54), Knorr Korean Ramen Spicy Jjajangmyeon Veg Meal (Rs 54) and Korean Kimchi Soup (Rs 63).

3. Lay’s Flavours of the World

As part of its ‘Flavours of the World’ series, Lay's has rolled out its Korean Chilli Flavour Potato Chips (Rs. 43). Crispy, spicy, and snack-worthy, these potato chips appear to be the ideal choice for ramen-weary K-drama nights. However, there are many flavours of Lay’s that India has been snacking on for years without even realising that they are international. Some examples include Chile Limon, Mexican Salsa and West Indies Hot 'n' Sweet Chilli, which are all inspired by South American flavours.

4. Bingo! chips

Just like Lay’s, Bingo! also has some South American offerings, like its Bingo! The Chilli Lemon Nachos, along with a dip, are priced at Rs 50. It has also launched its Original Hot & Spicy Korean Style Chips (Rs 50), Hashtags Hot & Spicy Korean Style Chips (Rs 30) and Potato Chips Hot & Spicy Korean Style (Rs 50).

5. Cadbury Drinking Chocolate

The warm comfort-in-a-cup hot chocolate was only introduced to Indians outside their television sets when Cadbury’s Drinking Chocolate hit the shelves. It wasn’t as easily available as its chocolate bar counterparts when it launched, but later it was rebranded to Cadbury’s Hot Chocolate Drink Powder Mix, and it became available in stores for Rs 275.

6. Betty Crocker Pancake Mix

Before America’s pancakes were a cafe staple across urban India, foodies could only make them using batter mixes at home. The Betty Crocker Pancake Mix (Rs 135 onwards) was the choice of mix for many people. Soon enough, bottles of maple syrups and berry compotes were also seen lining the adjacent shelves in supermarkets.

7. Wingreens Farms hummus

Wingreens Farms was one of India's pioneers in ready-to-eat Middle Eastern cuisine, particularly with its Classic, Roasted Garlic, and Beetroot hummus. Priced between Rs 149 and 249 for standard tubs, these are available in offline and online grocery stores.

8. Doritos Nachos

With its bold and intense flavours, Doritos quickly ignited a passion for Tex-Mex flavours in India. Flavours such as Nacho Cheese and Sweet Chilli Heat, starting at Rs 20, became instant fan favourites.



9. Wai Wai instant noodles

Wai Wai, originally a Thai brand, may have been the most popular product imported from Nepal to India, known for its Wai Wai X-Press Noodles (Rs 15) and Wai Wai 1-2-3 Noodles (Rs 15). Therefore, Wai Wai Dynamite Korean Chilli Noodles and Wai Wai Korean Fusion Spicy Kimchi Ramyum Noodles successfully introduced Indians to more intense flavours from the Orient.

10. Urban Platter cooking range

Urban Platter can be credited with bringing a lot of variety to international cooking in Indian kitchens with its range of sushi-making kits, Italian White Truffle, Balsamic Vinegar, etc. It also has a dedicated Korean range, with Classic Korean Tteokbokki Rice Cakes, Classic Korean Gochujang, Korean Kimchi, and so much more. They hold cooking workshops too. All their products are available at Urban Platter stores across India and online, starting at Rs 250.

In contemporary India, urban homes are so stocked with the likes of Heinz Ketchup and Kellogg's Cornflakes that the masses end up forgetting that these are international cuisines that Indians were gradually introduced to.

India's binge with international fare started in the noodle aisle with these packaged-food brands. Fancier restaurants followed, offering the more affluent a taste of authentic global flavours that don't come from a plastic cup. Now, QSRs, having successfully captured the market with American fast food, are attempting to capitalise on the K-wave phenomenon as well.