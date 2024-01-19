Manish Malhotra joins the list of designers making limited-edition ware for brands

In recent times several fashion designers have collaborated with brands to launch exclusive collections.
Starbucks India has collaborated with fashion designer Manish Malhotra to launch a limited-edition lifestyle drinkware range. With this partnership, the coffee brand aims to provide a unique experience for coffee, art, design, and fashion lovers.
The special collection includes ceramic mugs, stainless steel tumblers, and eco-friendly reusable cups in colours like black, gold, white, and red. Each piece of merchandise is also accompanied by a personalised note from Malhotra. The design is inspired by beautiful Kashmiri patterns, showcasing the region's traditional floral technique and cultural heritage. It combines traditional craftsmanship with modern style, reflecting the luxury of Kashmir's artistry.
This partnership not only honours Kashmir's craftsmanship and natural beauty but also adds a touch of elegance to the coffee experience, blending global style with local heritage. These intricate patterns, reminiscent of Manish Malhotra's signature embroidery, adorn Starbucks cups and tumblers.
Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks, in a press note, said that the brand always believed in the power of design, art and community in sharing elevated experiences for coffee-lovers across India.
“From our stores to our packaging - each touchpoint at Starbucks is testament to this thought. As we continue to lead growth in India, we are thrilled to partner with Manish Malhotra. He is one of India’s most prominent voices in fashion and has played a pivotal role in the country’s approach to style. We hope this collaboration elevates our consumers' daily cup of coffee with his inimitable design language,” he said.
In recent times we have seen several brands, like Starbucks, collaborating with fashion designers to launch exclusive collections. These collaborations have helped these haute couture designers reach a wider audience base. At the same time, the aspirational value attached to these names make the products more attractive.
In April 2022, Starbucks collaborated with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to launch a collection of drinkware that included ceramic mugs and steel tumblers, featuring the designer’s signature work with motifs inspired by Bengal.
Mukherjee, himself, has entered into several interesting collaborations, including H&M, Asian Paints, Pottery Barn and L’Oreal Paris. He was the first Indian brand to collaborate with the global beauty giant L’Oréal Paris to launch a limited edition lipstick collection. He also designed a series of luxury wallpapers and upholsteries for Nilaya by Asian Paints. He was also the first Indian designer brand to collaborate with H&M. The collection features H&M’s first ever sari.
Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra, apart from the recent Starbucks collab, has also partnered with Blenders Pride, Vivo, and Hindware in the past. In 2021, he designed a limited-edition box for whisky brand Blenders Pride to celebrate his 30 years in fashion. In 2018, he designed the new variant of the Vivo V7+.
In 2023, Bonito Designs collaborated with Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra for its range ‘World Designs’.
The fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has also collaborated with Tanishq’s wedding arm Rivaah and Kohler.