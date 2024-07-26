Mankind Pharma to acquire 100% stake in biotech company Bharat Serums & Vaccines

"Mankind Pharma Limited has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) from Advent International (“Advent”), one of the world’s largest and most experienced private equity investors, for an enterprise value of approximately Rs 13,630 crores, subject to closing-related adjustments. This strategic move marks a significant leap for Mankind Pharma, positioning it as a market leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market, while also providing access to other high-entry-barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms," the company added.