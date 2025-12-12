Mars completes acquisition of Kellanova, adds Pringles and Cheez-It to its snacking portfolio

Mars, Incorporated, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Kellanova, whose portfolio includes Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, RXBAR and Kellogg’s international cereal brands. The merger brings together two businesses with strong brand legacies and complementary capabilities, now united to shape the future of snacking.

“Today marks a transformative moment and I’m excited to welcome Kellanova to Mars,” said Andrew Clarke, Global President of Mars Snacking. “United by more than a century of pioneering new categories and building iconic brands, Mars and Kellanova are joining forces to shape the future of snacking. With more than 50,000 Mars Snacking Associates and partners around the world, we’re now positioned to bring consumers more of the brands they love and new innovations — while continuing to advance our sustainability commitments and invest for the long term.”

Under the new Mars Snacking umbrella, the company will now operate across high-growth snacking categories, adding Kellanova’s billion-dollar brands — Pringles, Cheez-It and Kellogg’s- to its portfolio.

Mars already houses major global snacking and confectionery brands such as SNICKERS, M&M’S, TWIX, DOVE, SKITTLES and EXTRA, along with KIND and Nature’s Bakery. Kellanova also strengthens Accelerator, the Mars Snacking division, with complementary brands including RXBAR, Nutri-Grain bars and Special K bars.

Mars announced its intent to acquire Kellanova on August 14, 2024. Kellanova shareowners approved the transaction on November 1, 2024, and all required regulatory clearances were secured by December 8, 2025.