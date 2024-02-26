McDonald's responds to ‘fake cheese’ allegations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a statement, the brand assured customers that they use only "genuine, high-quality cheese" in their products.
After The Maharashtra food and drug administration cracked down on a McDonald's outlet for allegedly using substitutes instead of real cheese in their burgers and nuggets, the fast food giant has come out to clarify that they only use real ingredients in its products.
The FDA had accused McDonald's of deceptive practices related to the use of cheese in its items. The administration had even cancelled the licence of a the McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, stating that its investigation found that the fast food chain was using cheese analogues or proprietary foods instead of cheese.
However, Westlife Foodworld, the company that holds the master franchise for McDonald's in western India and South India clarified the claims.
“ We use only real, quality cheese in all our products containing cheese. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remains unwavering,” the company said.
Arvind RP, CMO, McDonald’s India further states that they are working with the authorities to clarify the issue.
“McDonald’s in India, and across the world, is committed to ‘Real Food, Real Good’, not only adhering to the food regulations in each country, but also uncompromising on quality. Our products contain real cheese, as simple as that. We are working with the regulatory authorities to clarify the issue,” he said in a social media post.
The incident which was reported last week, compelled the brand to remove the term "cheese" from various products. “
Only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products. We are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. We have always been adhering to stringent food standards and are fully compliant with all applicable food laws. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remains unwavering," Westlife had stated.