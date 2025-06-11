McDonald's serves up history with its new ancient mosaic ad in Rome

McDonald’s Italia thoroughly embraced the age-old adage “When in Rome, do as the Romans” with its new — or shall we say ancient — advertising mosaic.

The fast-food giant unveiled an 18,000-piece mosaic in Rome’s Galleria Alberto Sordi mall. Ten craftsmen put together the mosaic, mimicking an archaeological dig setup, complete with a perimeter to simulate a fresh excavation.

Since archaeological discoveries dating back to ancient Rome in seemingly mundane places like supermarkets are fairly common in the historic city, nothing struck passersby as odd.

However, upon closer inspection of the mosaic, the iconic golden arches are seen tastefully hidden in plain sight with four toga-clad men feasting on McDonald’s classic like burgers and fries.

Towering over the central figures is the Latin text "GAUDEAT CLASSICIS", which roughly translates to "Enjoy the classics", a clever word-play given the context.

The mosaic is a part of a larger brand campaign in Rome that equates McDonald’s classics with the classical period in Rome, urging consumers to enjoy all the classics, an American nod to the rich cultural heritage of Rome.

While some have found the advertising to be relevant, other Italians equate it with a tribute that feels more like an ambush, like putting a drive-through in the Pantheon.

McDonald’s tryst with ancient Rome, however, is not new. In 2014, when construction workers were building a new outlet for McDonald’s in Frattocchie, the outskirts of Rome, they stumbled upon the ruins of a Roman road embedded with three skeletons.

McDonald's Frattocchie's ancient Roman Road with skeletons Photograph: (Gary He, author of McAtlas: A Global Guide to the Golden Arches)

According to Gary He, author of McAtlas: A Global Guide to the Golden Arches, instead of halting construction, McDonald’s spent 300,000 euros to integrate the archaeological discovery into the outlet’s design.

McDonald's Italia's managing director Mario Federico described the integration as the chain's "first museum-restaurant", as per Business Insider.

McDonald's opened its first outlet in Rome in 1986, at the Spanish Steps. The fast-food giant now boasts 50+ outlets in Rome and 750+ outlets in Italy.

Tapping into the cultural heritage of a region to fuel one’s own brand mileage is not unprecedented either. Back in 2023, Coca-Cola’s ‘Masterpiece’ Campaign also leveraged famous works of art in a creative ad film.

Andy Warhol's 1962 Coca-Cola painting comes to life in the ad film when the Coca-Cola bottle depicted in it is relayed through other popular artworks such as JMW Turner's 'The Shipwreck', Edvard Munch's 'The Scream', and Vincent van Gogh's 'Bedroom in Arles' before Johannes Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' finally pops open the bottle to serve it to an uninspired art student in the museum.

Maxam Toothpaste Civilisation campaign: Rome (left), Egypt (right)

Another such example comes from Maxam Toothpaste, a popular toothpaste brand in China. The Maxam Toothpaste "Civilisation" campaign was launched in 2013. Its ad depicts human molar teeth with severe decay that resembles the ruins of ancient Rome and Egypt.

This visually striking campaign, with the tagline "Don't let germs settle down", warns consumers that neglecting oral health will allow germs to "settle down" and erode their teeth, just as time eroded ancient wonders.

Brands have a legacy of innovatively embracing historical themes, navigating the thin line between a clever tribute and cultural appropriation.

Whether these campaigns are accepted as ingenious nods to the past or rejected as jarring intrusions into cherished legacies depends entirely on how well their message resonates with the cultural sensibilities of their target audience.