Nestlé introduces Nespresso in India's premium market, will be available by end of 2024

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said, "I am very happy that Nespresso will soon be available to enable consumers, coffee aficionados and coffee connoisseurs in India to unlock new experiences and discover extraordinary coffees. In recent years, coffee consumption in India has seen a surge, with a discernible trend towards in-home consumption. With its growing young population that has exposure to global trends and is open to new experiences, India is one of the fastest-growing coffee markets for Nestlé."