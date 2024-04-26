Nestlé introduces Nespresso in India's premium market, will be available by end of 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On April 25, 2024, Nestlé, a food and beverage company, announced the launch of Nespresso in India in response to the increasing consumer demand for its high-quality portioned coffees. With the aim of growing the premium coffee category in the country, Nestlé will offer Nespresso coffees through e-commerce channels.
It will open the first Nespresso boutique in Delhi and then expand to other key cities in India. Nespresso coffees and systems will be available in both original and professional formats by the end of 2024 to cater to in- and out-of-home consumers.
Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO, Nespresso, said, "I am delighted that we are introducing Nespresso to coffee lovers in India. For almost 40 years, Nespresso has been committed to elevating the coffee experience through its signature taste and to embedding sustainability in every part of the business. Having sourced green coffee from India since 2011, I am excited to see the brand continuing to grow in this promising coffee market."
Nespresso is a certified B Corp™ company and the pioneer of the portioned coffee category. Through its Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program, the brand works directly with around 2,000 coffee farmers in India.
Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said, "I am very happy that Nespresso will soon be available to enable consumers, coffee aficionados and coffee connoisseurs in India to unlock new experiences and discover extraordinary coffees. In recent years, coffee consumption in India has seen a surge, with a discernible trend towards in-home consumption. With its growing young population that has exposure to global trends and is open to new experiences, India is one of the fastest-growing coffee markets for Nestlé."
Nespresso coffees are manufactured in its three factories in Switzerland, using state-of-the-art technology. Over 1,300 employees are dedicated to producing Nespresso coffees. The brand is available in over 90 markets and has a network of over 800 boutiques in 500 cities.