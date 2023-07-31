How NEXA helped Maruti Suzuki crack the premium car market

Speaking to afaqs!, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, says that NEXA's objective for this year is to have the second highest sales in the country. This year its growth has been almost 77% so far and it is looking to clock sales of about 6,00,000 units by the end of the year. Last year, it sold about 3,69,000 units and its growth was about 45%. While its parent brand consistently stands at number one, Hyundai comes second.