NueGo's first ad film is all about comfortable and safe travels

The campaign highlights the modern customer requirements and exhibits how the brand caters to all the demands of the travellers.
NueGo launches its first ever brand film, which primarily showcases the brand's commitment to providing the utmost safety and comfort to its customers. The film, that has been made by the students of Whistling Woods International, is a testament to the brand's determination to raise the industry standards and create something that has never been done before.
NueGo is India’s leading inter-city electric bus brand from GreenCell Mobility. The campaign skilfully highlights the modern customer requirements and exhibits how NueGo, as a customer-centric brand caters to all the demands of the travellers, safety being one of the most important aspects.
The campaign envisages the message of how each traveller on NueGo is offered premium services such reclining seats, lounges in various cities, more leg space, trained staff such as coach hosts, CCTV surveillance, driver monitoring system, on – time departures, speed limit checks and the most important of all, a sustainable means of transport. Additionally, it displays how passengers are taken care of right from the boarding point until they reach their destination.
Whistling Woods International is Asia’s premier institute of Film, Communication & Creative Arts founded by renowned filmmaker, Subhash Ghai. The 2-minute brand campaign is filmed by 12 students from the institute. The campaign was shot in a record time of 2 days in Indore. The editing, voice-over and music was also created by these students, which was exclusively developed for NueGo, all this was done and delivered within 7 working days.
Commenting on NueGo’s first ever brand film, Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility said, "Our brand film is a fantastic reflection of the unparalleled services that NueGo is offering to our customers. Through this film, we aim to showcase how we go above and beyond to ensure a safe & comfortable travel experience for our customers. We are proud of our team for their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services, and this film is a testament to their hard work and dedication."
Speaking on the brand film, Subhash Ghai, founder & chairman, Whistling Woods International said, "Working on NueGo's brand film is an incredible opportunity for the students of Whistling Woods International. Such projects enable them to showcase their creativity and skills and put their education into practice in the real world. This collaboration with NueGo is not only a chance to learn from industry experts but also a reminder that as storytellers, we have the power to shape narratives that inspire positive change."
NueGo is the flagship inter-city pan India electric mobility coach brand of GreenCell Mobility which was launched last year. The brand is successfully plying its fleet currently across India primarily on the Bhopal-Indore, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra, Agra-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Tirupati and Hyderabad-Vijayawada routes, with more routes launching soon.
The brand has released the campaign film curated by the students across its digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.