NueGo's first ad film is all about comfortable and safe travels

Commenting on NueGo’s first ever brand film, Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility said, "Our brand film is a fantastic reflection of the unparalleled services that NueGo is offering to our customers. Through this film, we aim to showcase how we go above and beyond to ensure a safe & comfortable travel experience for our customers. We are proud of our team for their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services, and this film is a testament to their hard work and dedication."