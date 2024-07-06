Ola Cabs exits Google Maps, introduces in-house Ola Maps

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
By making this change, the firm expects to cut costs by Rs 100 crore annually.
Ola Cabs, the rid-hailing giant has shifted from using Google Maps to its own in-house Ola Maps for operations, achieving significant cost savings of approximately Rs 100 crore annually.
"After Azure exit last month, we’ve now fully exited Google Maps. We used to spend Rs 100 crore a year but we’ve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in-house Ola Maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed," said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and chairman of Ola Group.
The announcement follows Ola Group's completion of transferring its entire workload to its in-house artificial intelligence (AI) firm Krutrim, three months after ending its partnership with Microsoft Azure.
In May, Aggarwal announced on X that the firm was severing ties with Microsoft Azure and would transition the entire workload to Krutrim within a week. At the launch of Krutrim AI, the company revealed that the firm would also offer mapping solutions within its cloud services.