Ola tests new premium service under Prime Plus

The new service that goes live today in Bangalore, allows customers to book rides without cancellation or operational hassles.
Ridesharing company Ola is testing a new premium plan for its customers that offers rides with no cancellation or operational hassles. Called Ola Prime Plus, the services go live today for select customers in Bangalore.
The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed the development on Twitter, asking customers to try it out.
The Tweet lays out the benefits of Prime Plus, including best drivers, top cars, and no ‘cancellations or operational hassles’. The app already has provisions for premium rides, under Ola Prime and Ola Prime SUVs. The new service appear to cater to common problems that users face when booking a cab.
Many respondents, however, were quick to point out that the benefits mentioned should not come as a premium package, but are rather required of any functional cab service platform.
Other users also raised questions about the price of these premium plans, and the potential penalty for drivers who cancel the rides. The prices for the plan have not been revealed yet, and since the company is only testing out the new service, the exact figures are undisclosed.