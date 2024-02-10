Paytm E-commerce renames itself to Pai Platforms

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It has acquired Bitsila, a seller platform on ONDC that supports marquee brands like McDonald’s and BigBasket on ONDC platform.
Paytm E-commerce has changed its name to Pai Platforms and has acquired Bitsila, a seller platform on ONDC with full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capability, as reported by The Indian Express.
The company applied for a name change approximately three months ago and received approval from the Registrar of Companies on February 8. According to a Registrar of Companies notification, "The name of the company has been changed from Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited to Pai Platforms Private Limited with effect from the date of this certificate. The company was originally incorporated with the name Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited."
Established in 2020, Innobits Solutions (Bitsila) functions as an ONDC seller platform. It supports marquee brands like McDonald’s and BigBasket on ONDC.
As per a source aware of the development, “Pai Platforms is a leading buyer platform on the ONDC network and Bitsila acquisition will further bolster its commerce play.”
“The full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capabilities of Bitsila have fuelled its growth, allowing it to manage over 600 million product categories across over 10,000 stores in more than 30 cities. The platform caters to various sectors, including grocery, food and beverages, fashion, beauty, personal care (BPC), and home decor,” the source adds.