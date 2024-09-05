Pernod Ricard lists Imperial Blue whisky for sale: Reports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The spirits company has enlisted Goldman Sachs to identify potential buyers for the brand.
Pernod Ricard, a French spirits maker, has put its Imperial Blue whisky brand up for sale in India to focus on its premium offerings like Glenlivet, Jameson, and Chivas Regal, as per media reports. The spirits company has enlisted Goldman Sachs to identify potential buyers for the brand, which sells 20 million cases annually in India, according to people familiar with the matter.
One of the sources estimates that Pernod Ricard could fetch up to Rs 5,000 crore from the sale, while another noted that the process began three weeks ago.
Pernod’s decision to sell Imperial Blue follows a similar move by rival Diageo two years ago, when it offloaded several low-margin brands like Haywards, Honey Bee, and Romanov. This trend highlights the preference of multinational liquor companies for premium brands that, while selling fewer units, generate higher profits.
"The brand would be of interest to private equity as well as other alcohol companies," one of the people cited above said, noting that the process is still in its early stages.
Imperial Blue was originally owned by The Seagram Co., a Canadian liquor company. Pernod Ricard acquired the brand in India in 2001 after the French company and Diageo jointly purchased Seagram's global spirits and wine businesses a year earlier. Other Seagram brands now owned by Pernod Ricard include Royal Stag and Blender’s Pride.
Imperial Blue competes with leading whiskies in India, such as McDowell’s No1 from Diageo, Royal Stag from Pernod, and Officer's Choice from Allied Blenders and Distillers.