Pexpo teams up with RCB as Official Water Bottle Partners for IPL 2024

Pexpo, India’s largest and leading stainless steel water bottle & vacuum flask manufacturer, proudly announces its collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official Water Bottle Partner for the highly anticipated 17th edition of the T20 League, slated to kick off this March. This marks a significant milestone as Pexpo teams up with RCB for the first time, aiming to inspire millions of fans to prioritize better lifestyle choices while fostering a cleaner, healthier environment.
Amidst the excitement of T20 season, the partnership between Pexpo and RCB promises to elevate the league experience with a strong emphasis on better lifestyle choices and environmental sustainability. Throughout the T20 season, Pexpo will feature prominently among RCB sponsors, presenting co-branded products such as water bottles featuring images of RCB players, alongside a range of RCB merchandise and co-branded packaging.
In an innovative stride towards advocacy, Pexpo and RCB will embark on collaborative campaigns, leveraging diverse media platforms to engage with consumers and RCB fans across India. This association aims to encourage millions of fans to prioritize their lifestyle choices while fostering a cleaner, healthier environment.
Vedant Padia, CEO of Pexpo, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their official Water Bottle Partner for T20 Season 2024. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that promote environmental sustainability, perfectly aligns with RCB’s ethos. Through this partnership, we aspire to inspire millions of fans nationwide to prioritize their lifestyle choices while also contributing to a cleaner, healthier planet.”
Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “We are delighted to partner with Pexpo this season. The philosophy of green is at the core of RCB, and the brand shares the same values of spreading awareness for a sustainable environment through better lifestyle choices.”