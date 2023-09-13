Prega News and Sonam Kapoor partners to transform from pregnancy detection card to pregnancy care solution

The brand has launched 6 new range of products to provide a complete pregnancy care solution.
Prega News, India’s pregnancy detection card with an 85 percent market share in the category, has unveiled a new range of products designed to support women and enhance their entire journey of motherhood. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was present at the event to unveil the new range of products.
The event highlighted the importance of early pregnancy detection for ensuring the well-being of expectant mothers and their babies. It also enlightened the audience about the wide array of unbranded products available in the market that provide inaccurate and unreliable results.
The brand launched 6 new products in three different pregnancy phases which marks the transition of Prega News from ‘Pregnancy Detection Card’ to ‘Expert Pregnancy Care Solution Partner’. The entire product range has been introduced to offer complete pregnancy care solutions pre, during, and post-pregnancy phases.
The brand introduced products in three phases: Ova News Ovulation Detection Kit for identifying fertile days, PregaHope Preconception Tablet with iron and folic acid, and PregaHope Fertility Lubricant for pre-conception. Prega News Advance offers easy pregnancy tests, while the Prega News Value Pack includes kits, containers, and gloves for convenience. Lastly, PregaHappy Anti Stretch Mark Cream helps reduce stretch marks during and after pregnancy.
The company’s decision to expand the product comes from the novel idea of empowering women to make informed choices and consider health as their main priority. The launch marks the recognition of Prega News as the ‘Expert Pregnancy Care Solution Partner’ to provide complete reproductive care. With this, the brand has also altered its logo to mark the transition.
The event was attended by more than 60 mom influencers, including TV celebrity moms such as Kishwer Merchant, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Mahhi Vij, Pooja Banerjee, and others. It also sheds light on the critical importance of early pregnancy detection for ensuring the good health of both mothers and babies.
Speaking on the launch, actress Kapoor says, “I understand how crucial it is to have a reliable and accurate pregnancy detection tool in the middle of anticipation and excitement of pregnancy. Prega News has been a trusted pregnancy detection partner for countless women for the last 13 years and I am elated to be a part of this collaboration. We are not only celebrating motherhood but introducing a range of products that will empower women on their path to becoming mothers. It is an honour to be associated with Prega News. I extend my heartiest wishes to them to become an expert pregnancy care partner."
Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president of sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma says, “Prega News has been consistently trusted by millions of women in the pregnancy detection category. The products have been crafted finely following years of research to ensure a smooth pregnancy journey at every stage whether it is pre, during, or post phase. With the expansion of these new products, we aim to enhance the overall experience for to-be mothers. We are quite optimistic that by offering these solutions, we strive to develop a deeper connection with the community of mothers we serve.”