Prega News and Sonam Kapoor partners to transform from pregnancy detection card to pregnancy care solution

Speaking on the launch, actress Kapoor says, “I understand how crucial it is to have a reliable and accurate pregnancy detection tool in the middle of anticipation and excitement of pregnancy. Prega News has been a trusted pregnancy detection partner for countless women for the last 13 years and I am elated to be a part of this collaboration. We are not only celebrating motherhood but introducing a range of products that will empower women on their path to becoming mothers. It is an honour to be associated with Prega News. I extend my heartiest wishes to them to become an expert pregnancy care partner."