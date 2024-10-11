Ratan Tata's dream of mobility for all Indians: With Nano and beyond

The automotive industry mourns the loss of Ratan Tata, the visionary Indian industrialist who passed away on 9 October 2024. His journey in the automobile sector, particularly the ambitious yet ultimately challenging Tata Nano project, reflects a deep-seated desire to revolutionise mobility for millions of Indians.

The genesis of the Tata Nano stemmed from a poignant observation. "What really motivated me was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads," Tata shared on Instagram in 2022. This sight sparked his mission to create an affordable four-wheeler for the masses.

Initially conceptualised as a safer alternative to two-wheelers, the project evolved from simple doodles of a basic dune buggy to what would become known as the world's cheapest car. Launched in 2008, the Nano was priced at approximately Rs 1 lakh, making it only marginally more expensive than many two-wheelers.

However, the road to realising this dream was fraught with challenges. The project faced significant setbacks, including protests over land acquisition for the manufacturing plant, legal battles over settlements, and ultimately, the necessity to relocate the factory to a different state.

Despite its affordable price tag and noble intentions, the Nano struggled to find its market. The very aspect that made it revolutionary – its positioning as the cheapest car in India – paradoxically became its Achilles' heel. Indian consumers, it seemed, aspired for more than just affordability in their first four-wheeler.

The Nano's journey, though commercially disappointing, exemplified Ratan Tata's unwavering commitment to his vision of inclusive mobility. "The Nano was always meant for all our people," he maintained in an Instagram post dated May 12, 2022, even as sales figures told a different story. The model was eventually discontinued in 2018, but its legacy as an ambitious attempt to democratise four-wheel mobility in India remains.

Tata's automotive journey has been filled with remarkable successes beyond the Nano. The launch of the Tata Indica in 1998 marked the birth of India's indigenous passenger car industry. In an era when Indian consumers had limited choices, mostly restricted to foreign models or modified versions of international brands, the Indica stood as a testament to Indian engineering capability.

The path-breaking acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008 for $2.3 billion marked a dramatic shift in Tata's automotive strategy. This move came nine years after a humbling encounter with Bill Ford, then Chairman of Ford, who had dismissively questioned Tata's automotive expertise. The successful turnaround of JLR under Tata's leadership not only silenced critics but also stands as one of the most successful examples of an Indian company reviving a legacy Western brand.

In recent years, Tata Motors has emerged as a pioneer in India's electric vehicle revolution. With a commanding 73% market share and sales exceeding 150,000 EVs last year, the company leads the transition to sustainable mobility. Models like the Tiago EV hatchback and Nexon EV SUV have made electric vehicles accessible to the Indian middle class, echoing Ratan Tata's original vision of democratising mobility.

Interestingly, the Nano story might yet have an electric epilogue. In 2022, a company called Electra EV retrofitted an electric powertrain into a Tata Nano, which was delivered to Ratan Tata himself, hinting at a possible renaissance for the people's car in an electric avatar.

As the nation bids farewell to this industrial titan, Ratan Tata's legacy in the automotive sector remains indelible.