RCB, cricket contributed 16% to United Spirits net profit for 2023-24: ET

RCB's revenue soared by 163%, reaching ₹650 crore in 2023-24, up from ₹247 crore the previous year. This resulted in a net profit of ₹222 crore, largely due to an increase in central rights income from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In contrast, the team had reported a net loss of ₹15 crore the year prior, according to the Indian subsidiary of Diageo Plc, the world’s largest distiller, in its latest annual report.