Reliance Retail starts pilot on one hour delivery in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

The service aims for quick fulfillment in 30-45 minutes, integrating with kirana stores for wider reach.
Reliance Retail has started the pilot of immediate delivery of groceries and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in certain areas of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai as per a report by Economic Times.
The quick delivery service has been integrated into the JioMart application and is termed as 'hyperlocal delivery option'. Reliance will try to reduce the delivery time to 30-45 minutes as more stores get linked into the system.
While others are delivering orders in 10-15 minutes, Reliance does not wish to enter the the quick delivery space. Instead it is focusing on partnering with local kirana stores to ensure quicker deliveries says the report. In areas where its store network is limited, the company is planning to rope in kirana stores that have joined the JioMart Partner initiative. These kiranas source products from Reliance Retail's wholesale arm and have their backend connected.
The company is utilising technology platforms such as FYND and Locus for the fulfilment process and to optimise delivery routes. On a later stage, there's also a plan to go hyperlocal with apparel and electronic items.
Reliance had launched its quick delivery pilot in Navi Mumbai last year as well, however it was shelved.