Saurabh Gaur, formerly of Times Internet, starts Performance Ace, a digital marketing services company

Performance Ace's mission is to achieve the impossible and provide exceptional results in digital marketing services.
Saurabh Gaur, a seasoned veteran in digital media sales, strategic leadership, and business development, announces the launch of his new venture, Performance Ace.
With over 16 years of distinguished experience, Saurabh is set to revolutionise the digital marketing landscape with his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence.
Saurabh began his career at ICICI Lombard and ascended through roles at Games2win, Sify Technologies, and Times Internet, where he dedicated 11 years.
During his tenure at Times Internet, Saurabh excelled in various capacities, including national sales head and business head of HYPP, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and spearheading strategic business expansions.
Noteworthy among his many accomplishments is the establishment of the HYPP business unit, which saw year-over-year revenue growth and earned accolades for exceptional performance. His subsequent role at Mensa Brands further showcased his prowess in revenue management and team leadership, setting the stage for his entrepreneurial venture.
"Performance Ace represents the culmination of my professional journey—a commitment to excellence, visionary leadership, and transformative growth," said Saurabh Gaur. "Our mission at Performance Ace is simple yet bold: to achieve the impossible and deliver unparalleled results in digital marketing services."
At Performance Ace, Saurabh's leadership will focus on leveraging strategies to drive client success and exceed expectations. His passion for innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence are poised to redefine industry standards and propel Performance Ace to new heights.