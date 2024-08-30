Singapore Airlines receives FDI approval from India for Vistara-Air India merger

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1% stake in Air India, with the merger expected to be completed by the end of this year.
India has cleared the final hurdle for Air India's merger with Vistara by approving a $360 million investment by Singapore Airlines. The Indian government has given the green light for Singapore Airlines’ foreign direct investment (FDI) in the proposed merger between Air India and Vistara.
Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. As part of the deal, Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1% stake in Air India, with the merger expected to be completed by the end of this year.
In a filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange, the airline stated that the FDI approval, along with antitrust, merger control clearances, and other governmental and regulatory approvals received thus far, marks a significant step toward finalizing the proposed merger. However, the airline noted that the merger's completion remains subject to compliance with applicable Indian laws and is expected within the next few months, likely by the end of 2024.
Singapore Airlines also mentioned that discussions are underway to extend the long stop date for the merger, which was initially set for October 31, 2024.
In June 2024, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Air India and Vistara, forming one of the largest airline conglomerates globally.