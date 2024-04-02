Sociowash moves to SW Network after nine years in business

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It announces expansion plans in New Zealand and launch of a new vertical - SW Growth Labs.
Sociowash, an advertising agency, announces its 9th anniversary in the industry. Since its inception, Sociowash has strived to elevate the brands and partners it engages with through creative advertising solutions.
Founded in 2015 by Raghav Bagai and Pranav Agarwal, Sociowash has grown over the last few years with the organisation seeing a 50%+ growth YOY for the last 3 years running. It already had Delhi and Mumbai offices till 2022 and expanded into a 3rd office, New Zealand, in the 9th year too. The company works with brands across industries like Tide, Tinder, BMW Motorrad, Viacom18 and more.
As the agency celebrates this milestone, it is poised to embark on a new chapter with its transition to SW Network – an integrated advertising network with verticals that offer brands a holistic approach to marketing. Within the SW Network, Sociowash aims to leverage its expertise across key wings. SW Creative specialises in crafting engaging brand stories and content across digital platforms, while SW Studio the production wing offers comprehensive creative services, including scriptwriting, video production, and artist management.
SW Growth Labs is dedicated to developing ROI-centric strategies to deliver quantifiable business impact. SW AI Studios, an AI-led vertical wherein the agency offers AI-backed solutions for its brand partners complementing these wings, Youthbeat, a youth and influencer marketing agency, connects brands with India's youth pulse, boasting a vast community of over 400,000+ students from 1,500+ colleges nationwide.
Reflecting on the journey, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, said, "As we mark 9 years of Sociowash, we are extremely grateful for the trust and support from our clients, partners, and team. We are excited to up the game with our holistic offering to elevate the creative standards in the industry; Our focus is to add value and create impact for our brand partners whether it is through conversations on the internet through viral ideas or end sales through our media vertical, creating impact is key for us."
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash, shared his sentiments, stating, "Throughout our journey, we've stuck to our core values of being quick on our feet, striving for excellence, and always aiming to make a positive difference. As we continue to grow and evolve, our next growth phase is taking us beyond India, and we are focused on laying foundations across the globe to be an India-first but global Advertising network."
Sociowash is also evolving its digital strategies to focus on creating online-to-offline (O2O) virality, moving beyond conventional social media posts. Notable recent campaigns include BMW Motorrad Road Safety, Tide Holi Billboard, and Flipkart Skip The Ad.