Swiggy leaders deliver meals with Rocky to promote new ‘Bolt’ 10-minute feature

Food delivery service platform Swiggy's senior leadership team, including CEO Rohit Kapoor, joined forces with popular food vlogger and brand ambassador Rocky, food vlogger, to personally deliver meals using the company's new feature, Bolt.

This new addition to the Swiggy app promises consumers fast deliveries, bringing selective meals from popular restaurants such as KFC, McDonald’s, Chaayos, and Chai Point to customers’ doorsteps in just 10 minutes

Kapoor, along with vice presidents Sidharth Bhakoo, Arjun Choudhary, and Mayur Hola, vice president - brand marketing, took to the streets to deliver food orders alongside Rocky. The initiative was showcased in a promotional video, with the leaders emphasising the speed and efficiency of the Bolt feature.

The new service focusses on quick-prep meals and operates within a 2-kilometer radius, ensuring that the promise of rapid delivery does not come at the expense of food quality.

Throughout the video, Rocky highlighted the behind-the-scenes aspects of Swiggy’s delivery process, emphasising that the company’s delivery partners are well-trained to follow all necessary protocols, including traffic rules, while still ensuring swift deliveries.

One of the key elements he pointed out was that Swiggy's delivery partner app does not distinguish Bolt orders from regular ones, ensuring that delivery partners are not under any additional pressure or penalised for unforeseen delays.

After completing his delivery, Kapoor shared his thoughts on the new feature, expressing confidence that customers would appreciate the fast, high-quality service that Bolt offers. “I'm sure consumers will have positive feedback for this,” he said, noting the importance of meeting evolving customer expectations in an increasingly fast-paced world.

This move by Swiggy follows a growing trend of corporate leaders stepping into the shoes of frontline employees to gain firsthand experience and promote new features. Earlier this year, Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, took up the role of a delivery partner for a day, delivering meals across Delhi NCR to better understand the day-to-day challenges of his workforce.

Similarly, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs, once worked undercover as a cab driver to gain insights into the experiences of drivers and passengers alike.

As the competition in the food delivery space heats up, initiatives like these highlight the importance of quick service, customer satisfaction, and leadership that is willing to get involved at all levels of the business.