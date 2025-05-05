Swiggy’s Bolt zooms to 500+ cities as Zomato scraps 10-minute delivery

Swiggy has rapidly scaled its 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, to over 500 cities across India. Introduced in October 2024, Bolt now contributes to over 10% of Swiggy’s total food orders, delivering from a curated menu of high-demand dishes within a 2 km radius.

Swiggy says the service is powered by a network of 45,000+ restaurant brands, including popular QSRs like KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Faasos, and Burger King. With more than 47 lakh dishes across 26 cuisines, Bolt delivers everything from dosas to biryani and shakes to sandwiches, aiming to maintain both speed and quality. The feature appears as a dedicated tile on the Swiggy app and is designed to meet on-the-go food cravings without compromising consistency.

In contrast, rival Zomato has shut down its 10-minute delivery service, Quick, which was succeeded by Zomato Everyday which has also vanished from the app. In its Q4 FY25 report, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal admitted that while the company aimed to scale the business, the lack of kitchen infrastructure and low restaurant density led to inconsistent customer experiences, making the model unsustainable at this time.

Before shutting down the service, Zomato had released a campaign promoting Quick, featuring a remake of the Bollywood classic Ek Do Teen, stopping at “Dus” to highlight the 10-minute promise. The campaign included short films showcasing fast deliveries in relatable, real-life scenarios.

While Bolt and Quick both worked with restaurants to fulfil orders, both companies are also experimenting with standalone quick food delivery apps under their own brands. Swiggy’s Snacc and Zomato’s Bistro operate independently from their main apps. These services focus on delivering snacks, meals, beverages, and tiffin-style items within 10–15 minutes, not by partnering with restaurants, but by stocking and preparing food at centralised locations.

This model enables better control over consistency and delivery speed, catering to evolving consumption habits. Both services also aim to compete with Zepto Café, which follows a similar approach—offering ready-to-eat food, coffee, and snacks from dark kitchens and delivery-only counters, primarily targeting young urban consumers looking for quick, affordable meal options.

Swiggy's CEO of food marketplace, Rohit Kapoor, said, “What makes Bolt click isn’t just speed, but the operations behind the scenes. Bolt fits into the way people live today—when you’re hungry, you want something now, and you don’t want to compromise.”

As Bolt expands and Zomato exits the space, the race to define the future of ultra-fast food delivery continues, with each player refining their strategy—some through restaurant partners, others through controlled, in-house brands.