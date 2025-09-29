Terribly Tiny Tales and Maybelline launches new Gen Z microdrama

Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) has releasedPookie, a four-episode microdrama backed by Maybelline New York’s SuperStay Matte Ink collection. The series captures the messy, funny, and heartfelt moments of college life, following Raima (played by content creator Tarini Shah) and Arko as they navigate friendship, first love, and everyday experiences.

Pookie connects with Gen Z audiences by portraying how beauty and self-expression are part of growing up today.

Jessica Rode, general manager, Maybelline New York India, said: "Confidence and self-expression are the heart of today’s generation. Pookie with TTT gave us the perfect opportunity to be part of a story that felt authentic to our consumers and relevant. The emerging format of microdramas really helped us engage with young audiences in a way that went beyond traditional campaigns and established a real connection between the brand and the audience.”

Tarini Shah, a known content creator in the lifestyle and fashion space, brings relatability to the role, helping the narrative resonate with Gen Z viewers.

Anuj Gosalia, founder & CEO, Terribly Tiny Tales, said: “Pookie was fun, heartfelt, and rooted in everyday experiences. It’s always been great having brands support us and the upcoming microdramas. TTT and the audience are absolutely on the upward curve, and we will deliver a non-stop variety of content. The journey feels even more special when brands like Maybelline become a part of it.”

The series premiered on TTT’s YouTube channel, with episodes released from 27 to 30 September 2025.