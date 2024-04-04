Good Glamm Group partners with Serena Williams to launch 'Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams'

With 91 shades across 10 distinct products in the face, lip and eye categories, the brand is committed to living in color with confidence, so everyone will find their match. "I'm so excited to introduce WYN Beauty to the world," says founder and entrepreneur Serena Williams. “To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world. As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day. I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That's the intention behind WYN BEAUTY – for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have.”