Two weeks post rebrand, Jaguar keeps the pot stirring with a new car

After a highly controversial rebranding exercise in November, Jaguar has unveiled the Type 00—a concept vehicle that's equal parts provocative design and strategic brand reinvention. Revealed by chief creative officer Gerry McGovern at Miami Art Week, the electric concept car represents more than just a new model; it's a defiant statement of the brand's future direction.

The provocative name Type 00—pronounced "zero-zero"—is a cheeky nod to Jaguar's illustrious design heritage, particularly the iconic E-Type. The first zero represents zero emissions, while the second signals a complete reset for the legendary British marque.

McGovern, never one to shy away from a bit of creative brinksmanship, embraced the controversy surrounding the brand's recent relaunch. "Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it's been at its best," he declared, name-dropping creative rebels like David Bowie and Vivienne Westwood as inspiration for Jaguar's audacious new approach.

The launch follows a tumultuous few weeks after Jaguar's initial brand identity reveal—a short advert that sent social media into a frenzy of criticism. The ad, deemed "overly woke" and conspicuously lacking in traditional car imagery, became a lightning rod for online ridicule.

Public reaction to the Type 00 concept has been decidedly mixed. While some applaud the brand's bold innovation, others are less impressed. Social media platforms have been awash with passionate debates, ranging from cautious appreciation to outright disdain.

"I'm happy the brand is bold enough to try something new," one X user noted, "safety and stagnation is the death of industry." Another defender suggested that much of the criticism might be rooted in deeper cultural tensions, arguing that the design would likely receive different treatment if it weren't associated with a perceived progressive messaging.

However, the majoritarian view appears less charitable. "You are not listening to the feedback," one particularly pointed comment read. "Once a brand thinks it is above its customers, it is game over." Another user went as far as suggesting Jaguar should "save time and file bankruptcy now."

These posts were actually replies to Jaguar's official post on X announcing the new concepts.

The Type 00 concept previews three all-electric luxury Jaguars set to hit the market in 2026, representing a dramatic pivot for a brand traditionally associated with petrol-powered performance and classic design. The vehicle breaks significantly from Jaguar's previous design philosophy and the broader luxury car segment's aesthetic conventions.

McGovern's approach seems deliberately provocative. "Getting attention in today's world is not easy," he remarked, with just a hint of sardonic amusement. The message is clear: Jaguar is not interested in playing it safe.

Whether this electrifying gambit will pay off remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the automotive world will be watching closely as Jaguar attempts to redefine itself for the electric age.